Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

