Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,146 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

