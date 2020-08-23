Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $703,000 Investment in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Hershey by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $147.43 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day moving average of $139.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.