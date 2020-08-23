Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $767,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

VMC stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.05. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

