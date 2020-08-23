Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,094,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,226,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,501 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,748 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,383,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.74. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6072 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

