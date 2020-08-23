Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $110.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 38,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,958,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,530 shares of company stock valued at $44,983,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

