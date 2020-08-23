Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,496 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $181.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.06.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

