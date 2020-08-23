Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.74 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.74 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.18 or 0.03358910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 641,609,648 coins and its circulating supply is 284,139,616 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

