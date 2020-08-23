Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$56.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.19. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.43 and a 12 month high of C$66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 103,789.00 and a quick ratio of 96,560.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$55.50 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.31.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$1,463,323.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,480,467.29. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,876.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

