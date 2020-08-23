Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Short Interest Update

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 592,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SBBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of SBBP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 442,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,967. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

