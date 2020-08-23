Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,072,000 after buying an additional 1,268,418 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 672.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 553,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,713 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $1,083,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $942,416.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 7,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,941 shares of company stock worth $9,273,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 1,435,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,018. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

