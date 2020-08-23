Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Steris were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Steris by 41.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Steris in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Steris in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.46. 362,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.