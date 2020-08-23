State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,849 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $20,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 238,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $7,250,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.97. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

