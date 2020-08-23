State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 65,033 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,033 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $18,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 63,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

