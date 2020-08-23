State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,491 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $23,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 944.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 347,886 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.