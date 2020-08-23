State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,324 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Occidental Petroleum worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 282.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 354,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 261,518 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 949.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 21,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,500,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 42.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

