State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Dover worth $20,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 9.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Dover by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Dover by 634.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

