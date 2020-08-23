State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $20,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 257,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.