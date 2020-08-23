State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Masco worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 458,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 63,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

