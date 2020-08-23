State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 1,068.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $35.18 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

