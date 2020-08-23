State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,626 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $21,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 141.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.