State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 13,457 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 526,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its position in Duke Realty by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 993,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 231,380 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 63,130 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 119,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

