State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,323 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Teladoc Health worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $223.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.09 and a 200 day moving average of $170.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $4,210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,350 shares in the company, valued at $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,717 shares of company stock worth $36,994,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

