State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Hess worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hess by 89,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 113.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.84.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,619 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

