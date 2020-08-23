State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of CDW worth $22,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 43.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 90.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

