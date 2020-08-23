State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.87 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,068 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $22,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

