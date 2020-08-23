State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.25 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Healthpeak Properties worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.