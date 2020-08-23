State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.68 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of TransUnion worth $20,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 487.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 32,560 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,979,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TransUnion by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after buying an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

TransUnion stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,700 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

