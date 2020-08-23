State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.49 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $19,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

