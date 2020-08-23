State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $21,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total value of $1,048,400.00. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,330 shares of company stock worth $8,231,685. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

DPZ stock opened at $419.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

