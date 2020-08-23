State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Teradyne worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,957,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5,604.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 433,878 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1,839.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 378,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,390. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TER opened at $88.00 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

