State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,565 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Tiffany & Co. worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,529,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $126.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.99. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

