State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,921 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $20,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 213,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,885 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after acquiring an additional 47,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,942 shares of company stock worth $15,336,293 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $136.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.47. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

