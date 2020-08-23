State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Ventas worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after purchasing an additional 989,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after purchasing an additional 116,884 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,090,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,279,000 after purchasing an additional 295,046 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of VTR opened at $41.64 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

