State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $19,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 31.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,092,000 after purchasing an additional 588,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 311.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,492,000 after purchasing an additional 500,320 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $46,508,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 95.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,063,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI opened at $147.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day moving average is $140.45.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

