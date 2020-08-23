State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Copart worth $23,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 115.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

