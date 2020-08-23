State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 9,610 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $21,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,451.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

