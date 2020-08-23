State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 7,156 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $21,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,302,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,170,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 105,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,896,000 after purchasing an additional 358,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $114.84 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

