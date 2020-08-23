State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,972 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $21,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 198,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 38,197 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 106,385 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

CBRE Group stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

