State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,004 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

Shares of COO opened at $301.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

