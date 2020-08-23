SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Short Interest Up 9.6% in July

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 59.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.00. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. SSR Mining’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

