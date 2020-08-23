SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $123,199.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00130529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.01670205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00187681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00156546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

