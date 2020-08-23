Spectre.ai Utility Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $913.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.20 or 0.05429468 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003850 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014349 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

SXUT is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.