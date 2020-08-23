S&P Global Inc (SPGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on September 10th

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

S&P Global has raised its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&P Global to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $362.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.68 and a 200-day moving average of $303.43. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $363.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.