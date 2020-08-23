Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Stock Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Source Capital by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOR opened at $36.60 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

