Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) CEO David Bruton Smith Sells 10,946 Shares

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) CEO David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $493,336.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,481,075.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Bruton Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $269,955.00.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

