SmartCash Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $313,804.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,646.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.18 or 0.03358910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.02443510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00508687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00787763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00666894 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000268 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015791 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

