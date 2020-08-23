Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

