Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 21.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Signature Bank stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

