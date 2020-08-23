Short Interest in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Drops By 14.6%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 17,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,583,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,492. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

